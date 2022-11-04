Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,107 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,240,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,695. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $2.58 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The company had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

DNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

