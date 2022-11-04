Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE GMRE opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $589.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

