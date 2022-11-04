Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 60,684.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 187,515 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 32.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 9.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insider Activity

Globe Life Price Performance

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,638.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,163 shares of company stock worth $10,841,866 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GL opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $116.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

