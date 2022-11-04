Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. Barclays began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

