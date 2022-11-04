Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 256,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,901,000 after buying an additional 142,013 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.