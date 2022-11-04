goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$195.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 77.16% from the stock’s current price.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.57.

TSE:GSY opened at C$110.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.22, a current ratio of 25.76 and a quick ratio of 25.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$95.00 and a 1-year high of C$202.52.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$251.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.6400011 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

