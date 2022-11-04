Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Citigroup

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.92. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.19%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $144,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

