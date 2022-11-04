Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 35.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Trading Down 4.9 %

Gray Television stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.