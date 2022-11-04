Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $12.09 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $813.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,069,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,582,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,032,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,813. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.