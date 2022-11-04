Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.
HRMY stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.52. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $60.62.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $4,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,371,979.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $4,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,371,979.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,591 shares of company stock valued at $11,724,153 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
