Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $4,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,371,979.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $4,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,371,979.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,591 shares of company stock worth $11,724,153. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,232,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

