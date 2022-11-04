Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 46.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of HE opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $895.61 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.