HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$3.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.



Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

