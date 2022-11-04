HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $230.00 to $242.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $212.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.35. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

