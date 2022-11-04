Head-To-Head Comparison: Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) vs. Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL)

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) and Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Alliance Sports Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98% Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Topgolf Callaway Brands and Alliance Sports Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alliance Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.85%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands is more favorable than Alliance Sports Group.

78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Alliance Sports Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Alliance Sports Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.03 $321.99 million $0.74 23.55 Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Sports Group.

Risk and Volatility

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Sports Group has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats Alliance Sports Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Apparel, Gear and Other segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; and golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage and accessories, footwear, belts, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, on-line retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as through its websites in the United States and approximately 120 countries. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Alliance Sports Group

(Get Rating)

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains. It offers its products under the NEBO, Quarrow Fishing Products, iPROTEC Firearm Lighting, WEATHERRITE Outdoor, Bollinger Fitness, Solaire Trimwear, and True Utility. Alliance Sports Group, L.P. is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.