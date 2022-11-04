Head to Head Contrast: CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) vs. Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CalAmp and Ondas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 1 0 2 0 2.33 Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A

CalAmp currently has a consensus target price of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 161.76%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Ondas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

88.6% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of CalAmp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CalAmp and Ondas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $295.84 million 0.43 -$27.99 million ($1.14) -2.98 Ondas $2.91 million 51.02 -$15.02 million ($0.74) -4.70

Ondas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CalAmp. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CalAmp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CalAmp has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CalAmp and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp -14.66% -34.70% -4.64% Ondas -1,630.89% -27.92% -25.60%

Summary

CalAmp beats Ondas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalAmp

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location. The company also offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things marketplace, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. In addition, it offers professional services, including project management, engineering services, and installation services. The company sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, telecommunications, industrial equipment, transportation and logistics, government and municipalities, insurance, auto dealers, original equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies. It markets through direct sales organization, channel partner program, original equipment manufacturers, and independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as its websites and digital platform. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Ondas

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.