Head-To-Head Survey: Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) vs. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Core Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $544.48 million 0.12 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $16.36 million 2.32 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Core Scientific and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of 6.28, indicating a potential upside of 3,417.38%. Given Core Scientific’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A 26.74% 9.04% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Core Scientific beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd., a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. The company operates through two segments, Cable Business and Telemedicine Services. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services, as well as telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers. The company offers subscription-based video services and Internet services to residential customers comprising 450 linear channels, as well as educational channels customized for local educational boards for schools. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

