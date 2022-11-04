Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Heat Biologics Price Performance
Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $10.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heat Biologics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) by 341.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Heat Biologics worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Heat Biologics Company Profile
Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
