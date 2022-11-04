Henry Schein, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of HSIC opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.50. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Henry Schein by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

