Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herbalife Nutrition’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

HLF stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,116,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 119,554 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 55.0% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 65,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3,708.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 64,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

