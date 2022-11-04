Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Hilltop worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTH. Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:HTH opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

