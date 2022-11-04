HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.54.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $278.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.30. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

