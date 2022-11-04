Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 99,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

NYSE:H opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

