Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.00) to €14.10 ($14.10) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

IBDRY opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

