IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,252 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of IES worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

