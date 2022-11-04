IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$35.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.90.

IGM Financial Price Performance

IGM opened at C$35.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.80. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.45 and a 12-month high of C$51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$824.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$824.00 million. Equities analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.7099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

