IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$35.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.90.
IGM Financial Price Performance
IGM opened at C$35.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.80. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.45 and a 12-month high of C$51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
See Also
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.