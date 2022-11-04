Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4,800.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $211.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.98. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,531.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

