IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $20.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday.

Get IMAX alerts:

Institutional Trading of IMAX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $682.31 million, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.20. IMAX has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.