Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ:IEAWW) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ:IEAWW – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEAWW opened at $1.65 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ:IEAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.