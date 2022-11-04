Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 521.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Ingevity Stock Up 8.2 %

Ingevity stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.