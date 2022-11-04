Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Innoviva worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $910.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Innoviva

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.