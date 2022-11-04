Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
Inogen Stock Performance
Shares of Inogen stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Inogen has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $463.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Inogen by 84,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,750,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Inogen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 525,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,352 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inogen (INGN)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.