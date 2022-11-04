International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Raised to C$18.50 at ATB Capital

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

IPCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Petroleum from C$18.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Price Performance

IPCO stock opened at C$15.10 on Wednesday. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.