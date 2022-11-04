Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Intevac Price Performance
NASDAQ IVAC opened at $5.12 on Friday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
