Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Price Performance

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $5.12 on Friday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

About Intevac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Intevac by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,444,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 6.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Intevac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 9.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.