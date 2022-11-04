Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 160.75 ($1.86). 154,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 207,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($1.84).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.39. The company has a market cap of £270.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,786.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 2.88 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Income Plus’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

Insider Activity

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

In other news, insider Tim Scholefield purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £5,082 ($5,875.82).

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.