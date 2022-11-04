Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Shares Up 1.6%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $47.95. Approximately 18,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 75,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21.

