Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $18.10. 40,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 51,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000.

