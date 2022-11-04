Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 1,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

