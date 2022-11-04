Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374,993 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 98.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $92,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

