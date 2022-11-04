Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) by 2,122.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCBU. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IVCBU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

