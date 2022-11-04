IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPGP. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,300 in the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.