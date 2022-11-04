iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $144.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $147.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 11.6 %

IRTC opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $86.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.74 and its 200 day moving average is $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

