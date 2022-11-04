iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Shares Down 3.1%

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. 1,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.03% of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

