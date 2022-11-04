iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,268 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,934,000 after acquiring an additional 142,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

