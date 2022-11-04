iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $38.56. Approximately 255,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 840,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.