iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Trading Down 0.9%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $26.96. 552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,525,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,900,000. iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.4% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 94.28% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.