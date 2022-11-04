iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $140.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

