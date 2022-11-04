iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK opened at $66.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.