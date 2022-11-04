iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

ITOS stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $661.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.95 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 60.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.