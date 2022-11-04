IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at Barclays

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.20) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded IWG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IWG Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of IWG stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. IWG has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

